Garena brings new features to Free Fire via periodical updates. Most of these features are tested in an Advance Server before they are finally implemented in the popular battle royale title.

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server was finally made available today. Players can download it from the official website to be able to check out all the new features that will make their way into the game in the upcoming update.

This article takes a look at the end date of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB27 Advance Server end date revealed

Timeline of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server was made available today and will be closed on April 8. After this date, players will no longer be able to access the server.

It is crucial to note that progress from the Advance Server does not carry over to Free Fire.

Players will be rewarded with diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches that they find in the server to the developers.

How to download Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

Players can follow the steps given below to download the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, they should log in and then tap on the "Download APK" option. The file will soon get downloaded.

The APK file size is about 701 MB, so players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Step 3: Players must then locate and install the APK file. Before doing so, they should enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

Step 4: Once the file is installed, players can open it and enter the Activation Code in the text field to access the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

(Note: Without the Activation code, players cannot access the Free Fire Advance Server. The developers give out the code to a certain number of players, and there is no other way to obtain it.)

