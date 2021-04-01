Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai and SK Sabir Boss are two well-known Free Fire content creators. While the former currently boasts a YouTube subscriber count of 22.4 million, the latter has 3.78 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire OB27 Advance Server Activation Code: All you need to know

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11131 squad matches and has triumphed in 2706 of them, making his win rate 24.31%. He has accumulated 41579 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

Advertisement

The content creator has also played 1674 duo games and has 310 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6505 frags in these matches.

Ajjubhai has won 79 of the 907 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has killed 2300 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 380 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 82 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.57%. He has 1657 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.56.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 7 matches and has won on 3 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 42.85%. He has racked up 36 frags at a K/D ratio of 9.00 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a kill or a win.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. NoobGamer BBF: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 28339 squad matches and has won on 9130 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 32.21%. He has racked up 99411 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.18 in this mode.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 3044 duo games and has triumphed in 624 of them, making his win rate 20.49%. With 8303 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has won 144 of the 1628 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 8.84%. He has registered 3307 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 762 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 244 Booyahs, making his win rate 32.02%. He has 2364 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.56.

The content creator has also played 38 ranked duo matches and has secured 13 victories, translating to a win rate of 34.21%. He has 129 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.16 in this mode.

Advertisement

SK Sabir Boss has not played a game in the ranked solo mode.

Also read: Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank and more

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Ajjubhai in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo and solo games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while SK Sabir Boss has a superior win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?