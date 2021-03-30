Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs NoobGamer BBF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, popularly known as Total Gaming, and Abu Talha, aka NoobGamer BBF, are two acclaimed Free Fire content creators. They regularly make videos related to several elements of the Battle Royale title.

Ajjubhai boasts a massive subscriber count of around 22.3 million on his main channel, whereas NoobGamer BBF has over 1.21 million subscribers. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has contented in 11101 squad matches and has exactly 2700 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 24.32%. He has cumulated 41406 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The streamer has won 310 of the 1674 duo games he has played, having a win ratio of 18.51%. In the process, he has bagged 6505 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The content creator has played 907 solo matches and has 79 victories for a win rate of 8.71%. With precisely 2300 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has played 347 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 76 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 21.90%. He has secured 1477 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.45.

In the duo mode, the internet star has three wins in the seven matches played, resulting in a win percentage of 42.85%. He has notched 36 frags for a K/D ratio of 9.00.

The broadcaster has also played two solo games.

NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire ID and stat

His Free Fire ID is 757191628.

Lifetime stats

NoobGamer BBF has competed in 1716 squad games and has come out on top on 246 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 14.33%. He has accumulated 2344 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.59.

The internet star has played 623 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 54, leading to a win ratio of 8.66%. With a K/D ratio of 1.76, he has 1003 frags.

The YouTuber has also participated in 197 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 17, corresponding to a win rate of 8.62%. He has racked up 304 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.69.

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 50 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of five, retaining a win ratio of 10.00%. He has registered 71 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.58.

The content creator has played 41 duo games and has five victories, translating to a win percentage of 12.19%. He has managed to kill 70 enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.94.

The broadcaster has played three solo matches as well and has garnered six frags.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played only a few games in the solo and duo modes. Hence, comparing stats in these modes isn’t possible. Coming to the squad mode, Total Gaming has the upper hand.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

