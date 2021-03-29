Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Free Fire has an enormous player base globally, with a considerable amount of it being Indian users. The game has emerged as one of the most popular options in the country, leading to the growth in content creation and streaming.

Romeo Gamer is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber from India. He regularly creates videos related to the Battle Royale title that are fun and engaging. The streamer has amassed a massive fan base over the years and currently boasts a subscriber count of 1.71 million.

This article looks at his in-game stats and more.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has featured in 14330 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 4348, leading to a win percentage of 30.34%. He has accumulated 45302 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.54.

The streamer has won 574 of the 4165 duo games he has appeared in, converting to a win rate of 13.78%. In the process, he has bagged 13779 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The content creator has also played 5309 solo matches and has 874 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 16.46%. With 22590 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has contented in 164 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 63, retaining a win rate of 38.41%. He has killed 647 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.41.

The internet star has competed in 116 duo matches and has come out on top on 13 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 11.20%. With a K/D ratio of 3.02, he has 311 frags.

The YouTuber has 45 solo games to his name and has 13 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 28.88%. He has notched 252 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 7.88.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Image via Social Blade

According to Social Blade, Romeo Gamer earns between $1.1k - $18k per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be between $13.5k - $215.8k.

His YouTube channel and rank

Romeo Gamer began content creation over one and a half years back, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to June 2019. Presently, he has 705 videos and has garnered over 79.92 million views.

His channel is placed 1808th in India when it comes to subscribers, and readers can click here to visit it.

His social media accounts

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

