P.K. GAMERS' Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

P.K. GAMERS is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. It is run by Karan Kumar Oraon and Parwez Ahmed duo, who create content related to various aspects such as gameplay, events, challenges, and more.

At the time of writing, they boast an enormous subscriber count of over three million.

This article looks at their Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more.

P.K. GAMERS’ Free Fire ID and stats

P.K. Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798, whereas P.K. Parwez’s Free Fire ID is.

P.K. Karan’s lifetime stats

P.K Karan has featured in 7768 squad matches and has come out on top on 1270 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.34%. He has accumulated 17414 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Meanwhile, the internet star has won 311 of the 3072 duo games he has competed in, corresponding to a win rate of 10.12%. In the process, he bagged 6284 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.28.

The content creator has participated in 3769 solo games and has 205 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 5.43%. With 7655 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.15.

P.K. Parwez’s lifetime stats

P.K. Parwez has participated in 7389 squad games and has a win tally of 1096, retaining a win ratio of 14.83%. He killed a total of 21826 enemies, with a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Coming to the duo mode, the broadcaster has 1871 matches to his name and has bettered his foes in 192, resulting in a win percentage of 10.26%. With a K/D ratio of 2.99, he has 5012 frags.

Lastly, the YouTuber has appeared in 3302 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 218 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.60%. He has secured 7867 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

(Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the duo has monthly earnings of between $4.2K - $67.7K from YouTube. Meanwhile, their yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $50.8K - $812.3K.

Their YouTube channel and rank

As previously mentioned, P.K. GAMERS is owned by the duo of P.K. Karan and P.K. Parwez. They have been creating content on YouTube for quite a while now, with the oldest video dating back to July 2019.

Currently, they have 482 videos on the channel and have garnered over 443 million views combined.

Their channel is ranked 775th in India when it comes to subscribers. Click here to visit it.

Their social media handles

P.K. Karan’s Instagram: Click here

P.K. Parwez’s Instagram: Click here

