Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, India rank, and more

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber from India. He was one of the most-watched gaming streamers on YouTube in 2020.

The Indian content creator boasts a subscriber count of 8.79 million on his channel, Gyan Gaming.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, yearly income and more.

Also read: Free Fire Holi Hungama event: How to get free diamonds, Maniac MP40 loot crate and more rewards

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 17558 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 6357 of them, making his win rate 36.20%. He has 60520 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.40.

The YouTuber has won 493 of the 2128 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 23.16%. With a K/D ratio of 3.53, he has 5778 kills in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1369 solo games and has triumphed in 159 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.61%. He has 2310 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PN Harsh (Pro Nation): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 158 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 58 occasions, translating to a win rate of 36.70%. He has racked up 805 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.05 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 75 ranked duo matches and has 29 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 38.66%. With 377 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 8.20.

Gyan Sujan has played 29 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win. He has 1 frag at a K/D ratio of 0.03 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

According to Social Blade, Gyan Sujan earns between $26.5K - $423.3K per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be between $317.5K - $5.1 million.

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel

Advertisement

Gyan Gaming started creating content on YouTube over three years ago. He initially made videos related to Clash of Clans but later switched to Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan currently has 1781 videos on his channel and boasts over 1.03 billion views combined. His channel is placed 156th in India when it comes to subscribers.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Gyan Sujan’s social media handles

Here are the links to Gyan Sujan’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube channel views and more.