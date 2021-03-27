Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PN Harsh (Pro Nation): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming is one of the most popular Indian YouTube channels where players can find engaging Free Fire content. It has 22.2 million subscribers and more than 3.19 billion views. Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is the player behind the channel.

PN Harsh, otherwise known as Pro Nation, is a leading Free Fire content creator. He has 1.39 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11060 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2693 of them, making his win rate 24.34%. With 41269 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The YouTuber has 310 victories in 1674 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 18.51%. He has 6505 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 907 solo matches and has triumphed in 79 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 309 squad games and has triumphed on 70 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 22.65%. He has 1352 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.66 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 7 ranked duo games and has won 3 of them, translating to a win rate of 42.85%. He has 36 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a frag.

PN Harsh’s Free Fire ID and stats

PN Harsh’s Free Fire ID is 432493578.

Lifetime stats

PN Harsh’s lifetime stats

PN Harsh has played 10853 squad matches and has 2203 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 20.29%. He has 35613 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.12.

The YouTuber has also played 1316 duo games and has triumphed in 228 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.32%. He has bagged 4309 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.96 in this mode.

PN Harsh has played 2152 solo games and has 192 wins, making his win rate 8.92%. With 6062 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.09.

Ranked stats

PN Harsh’s ranked stats

PN Harsh has played 48 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 16 occasions, making his win rate 33.33%. He has killed 173 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.41 in this mode.

The content creator has also won 17 of the 39 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 43.58%. He has 201 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.14.

PN Harsh is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate than PN Harsh in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, PN Harsh has better stats in the lifetime solo games.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared since they have not played enough games.

However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate while PN Harsh has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, PN Harsh has better stats than Ajjubhai in the ranked duo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

