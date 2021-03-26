3 best Free Fire character combinations for Clash Squad in 2021

Free Fire has two primary game modes - Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode. The latter is characterized by seven time-bound rounds, with players required to purchase weapons at the start.

Irrespective of the game mode, characters play a crucial role as they boast a unique ability. The game features 37 of them after the addition of Shirou and Skyler. Users can combine one active and three passive abilities to form a combination.

This article provides players with the three best Free Fire character combinations for Clash Squad mode.

Note: All the abilities mentioned in this article are at the maximum level of the character.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more.

Best Free Fire character combination for Clash Squad

#1 Alok + Shirou + Hayato + Dasha

Alok character in Free Fire

Advertisement

Alok: Drop the Beat

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Hayato: Bushido

Dasha: Partying On

Shirou character in Free Fire

Alok is arguably among the most preferred characters in Garena Free Fire due to its unique in-game ability. Drop the Beat buffs the movement speed and at the same time replenish 5 HP/s for 10 seconds. It essentially means 50 HP without medkits, making it pretty effective in the CS mode.

Hayato character in Free Fire

Simultaneously, Shirou’s ability is excellent in close-range combat since it marks the enemy for 6 seconds when they hit the user from within the 80m range. The first shot on the tagged foe will deal 100% additional armor penetration.

Advertisement

Dasha character in Free Fire

Hayato increases 10% armor penetration with a 10% decrease in the HP, further helping the fights. Meanwhile, Partying On reduces the maximum recoil and recoil build by 10%, enabling users to spray effectively. Also, the lessening the fall damage and recovery time.

Since the fights are mainly in a shorter area in this mode, this combination is quite effective.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

#2 Chrono + Jota + Jai + Antonio

Chrono character in Free Fire

Chrono: Time Turner

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Advertisement

Jota character in Free Fire

Chrono undeniably has one of the most influential abilities in Free Fire. When it is activated, it creates a force field that blocks 600 damage. The movement speed is buffed by 30% (user) and 15% (allies).

These effects last for nine seconds, and there is a cooldown of 40 seconds. This can be used depending on the preferred playing style in the clash squad mode, i.e., rushing and holding.

Jai character in Free Fire

Jota restores 40 HP on kill with SMG or Shotgun, and at the same time, Raging Reload restores 45% of the gun’s magazine capacity but is restricted to certain types of firearms.

This makes both the characters quite optimal for aggressive gameplay in CS mode as many fights will take place at a shorter distance.

Advertisement

Antonio character in Free Fire

Antonio provides the players with a head start in terms of health as the users will begin every round with 235 HP, which could sometimes prove to be the difference between winning and losing.

It is a good combo for aggressive players with an affinity towards shotguns and SMGs.

Also read: LOUD Bradoock's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, subscribers, and more

#3 K + Miguel + Moco + Joseph

K character in Free Fire

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Advertisement

Miguel character in Free Fire

K and Miguel together can be a good substitute for the players that do not have DJ Alok. K’s ability has two modes Jiu-jitsu mode which increases the EP conversion rate, and Psychology which restores 2 EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

Moco character in Free Fire

While Miguel restores 80 EP on every kill, the players can set the to the Jiu-jitsu and benefit from the 500% increased EP to HP conversion rate, which equates to 5 HP every second enough EP.

Moco character in Free Fire

Advertisement

This combination can be easily used for rushing as Moco’s ability will tag the foes, and Nutty Movement will essentially help the players get to the cover when they are hit.

Joseph character in Free Fire

Disclaimer: Character combinations are subjective and are influenced by the preference of the players. This article reflects the personal views of the author. The characters haven't been repeated to provide the players with a wider selection.

Also read: Frostbite Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more.