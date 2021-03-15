Create
List of all characters in Free Fire after addition of Skyler

Counting down the characters after the recent addition of Skyler in Free Fire
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 45 min ago
Feature
One of the significant factors that distinguish Garena Free Fire from other major Battle Royale titles is 'characters' and 'pets' in-game. Both possess special abilities that help gamers significantly on the battleground.

Recently, the Skyler character was launched in Free Fire and has been accepted warmly by most players. He has some unique skillsets and an awe-inspiring active ability.

There are now 39 characters in the game currently, and only two (Nulla and Primis) don't have abilities. With Skyler's inclusion, this article lists down all the characters currently available in Free Fire.

All Free Fire characters after the addition of Skyler

Here is a list of characters currently present in the game:

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124
A124
#2 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

Alok
Alok

#3 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

Alvaro
Alvaro

#4 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

Antonio
Antonio

#5 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

Caroline
Caroline

#6 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

Andrew
Andrew

#7 Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

Chrono
Chrono

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

Clu
Clu

#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

Dasha
Dasha

#10 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

Ford
Ford

#11 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

Hayato
Hayato

#12 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

Jai
Jai

#13 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

Joseph
Joseph

#14 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

Jota
Jota

#15 K (Ability - Master of All)

K (Captain Booyah)
K (Captain Booyah)

#16 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella
Kapella

#17 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

Kelly
Kelly

#18 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

Kla
Kla

#19 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

Laura
Laura

#20 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

Luqueta
Luqueta

#21 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

Maxim
Maxim

#22 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

Miguel
Miguel

#23 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

Misha
Misha

#24 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

Moco
Moco

#25 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

Nikita
Nikita

#26 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

Notora
Notora

#27 Nulla

Nulla
Nulla

#28 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

Olivia
Olivia

#29 Paloma (Ability - Arms-dealing)

Paloma
Paloma

#30 Primis

Primis
Primis

#31 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

Rafael
Rafael

#32 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

Shani
Shani

#33 Shirou (Ability - Damage Delivered)

Shirou
Shirou

#34 Skyler (Ability - Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler
Skyler

#35 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

Steffie
Steffie

#36 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh

#37 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

Wukong
Wukong

Published 15 Mar 2021, 11:16 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
