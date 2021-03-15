List of all characters in Free Fire after addition of Skyler

One of the significant factors that distinguish Garena Free Fire from other major Battle Royale titles is 'characters' and 'pets' in-game. Both possess special abilities that help gamers significantly on the battleground.

Recently, the Skyler character was launched in Free Fire and has been accepted warmly by most players. He has some unique skillsets and an awe-inspiring active ability.

There are now 39 characters in the game currently, and only two (Nulla and Primis) don't have abilities. With Skyler's inclusion, this article lists down all the characters currently available in Free Fire.

All Free Fire characters after the addition of Skyler

Here is a list of characters currently present in the game:

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124

#2 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

Alok

#3 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

Alvaro

#4 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

Antonio

#5 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

Caroline

#6 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

Andrew

#7 Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

Chrono

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

Clu

#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

Dasha

#10 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

Ford

#11 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

Hayato

#12 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

Jai

#13 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

Joseph

#14 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

Jota

#15 K (Ability - Master of All)

K (Captain Booyah)

#16 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella

#17 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

Kelly

#18 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

Kla

#19 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

Laura

#20 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

Luqueta

#21 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

Maxim

#22 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

Miguel

#23 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

Misha

#24 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

Moco

#25 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

Nikita

#26 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

Notora

#27 Nulla

Nulla

#28 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

Olivia

#29 Paloma (Ability - Arms-dealing)

Paloma

#30 Primis

Primis

#31 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

Rafael

#32 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

Shani

#33 Shirou (Ability - Damage Delivered)

Shirou

#34 Skyler (Ability - Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler

#35 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

Steffie

#36 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

Wolfrahh

#37 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

Wukong

