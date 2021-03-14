Top 3 landing spots that should be avoided in Free Fire's Kalahari map

Garena Free Fire offers three major Battle Royale maps in the game, and they are Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. While playing Classic mode, players often get to play on the Kalahari map.

Players who tend to push rank, play safe, and avoid early fights often look to drop where the fight is minimal and also has a sufficient amount of loot.

(Note: Landing spots usually depend on the trajectory of the plane. Some users wish to take risks by choosing hot-drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe. Also, this copy majorly focuses on tips for beginners.)

Also read: 5 best female Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in March 2021

What are the landing spots that players should avoid on the Kalahari map of Free Fire?

#1 - Refinery

The refinery in Kalahari (Image via Free Fire)

The Refinery is located at the heart of the Kalahari map and is certainly the most popular and most crowded drop-location on the map. The location consists of several buildings, warehouses, and multiple zip lines that connect the surrounding locations.

Advertisement

The risk is always high when landing on Refinery as the location is a bit wide. Though located on an upper ground, players are not safe to land here because of the huge crowd and third-party attacks from the surroundings.

#2 - The Sub

The Sub is located on the extreme south of the Kalahari map and is also one of the most crowded places. The aspect that enhances the risk factor is the scarcity of loot for so many teams.

Many squads land on The Sub, and there is not enough loot for all of them, resulting in a total massacre for players to run away to safety while the players with weapons get on a killing spree.

Players who opt for safe gameplay must always avoid this location on the Kalahari map.

Also read: 3 best pets for Free Fire's ranked mode in March 2021

#3 - Bayfront

Advertisement

Bayfront in Free Fire

Bayfront is located just beside Refinery and is also one of the most popular hot-drop locations in the game. Bayfront offers a diverse range of loot to the players because it is one of the spots in Kalahari that consists of multiple apartments and buildings.

It offers rich loot, but this place should always be avoided by passive players who like to play safe. This because massive crowds drop onto Bayfront to engage in early fights.

Also read: Skyler vs KSHMR's K: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory challenge

Disclaimer: The choice of landing spots in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.