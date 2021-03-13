3 best pets for Free Fire's ranked mode in March 2021

Free Fire's ranked mode is one of the most popular modes in the game. In this mode, players earn ranking points for their participation in matches. Depending on their points tally, they will be placed in different tiers.

Pets play a major role in helping players climb up the ranks in Free Fire. These pets have special abilities that can significantly help the player overcome his/her enemies on the battleground.

This article lists some of the best pets for the ranked mode in Free Fire.

Note: This article is not in any particular order or ranking.

What are the best pets for Free Fire's ranked mode?

#1 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Garena Free Fire

Detective Panda has an ability called Panda's Blessings. At its default level, this ability instantly replenishes 4 HP once the player kills an enemy. When maximized to its highest potential, Panda's Blessings will restore 10 HP every time the player kills an opponent.

This ability is really beneficial for the ranked mode as players can easily get extra HPs in combat without wasting much time on applying medkits.

#2 - Ottero

Ottero has an ability called Double Blubber. At its default level, this ability restores EP while using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit. The recovered EP is 35 percent of the total HP restored. At skill level 3, the number of EPs recovered will increase to 65 percent.

Both passive and aggressive players can benefit from this ability in the ranked mode.

#3 - Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox's ability, called Well Fed, restores an extra 4 HP when the player uses a health pack. At its maximum level, this ability restores an extra 10 HP when the player uses a health pack.

This pet is ideal for aggressive players who are always on a killing spree and need extra HPs in the ranked mode.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

