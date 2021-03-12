Top 3 active and passive abilities in Free Fire

Free Fire offers a horde of characters for users. With the recent addition of Skyler, the game now has 37 characters with unique abilities.

In Free Fire, character abilities are of two types — Active and Passive. Apparently, active skills are more potent than passive ones in terms of usability on the ground. Almost all characters in Free Fire possess one of these kinds of abilities.

This article lists some of the characters in the game that possess the best active and passive abilities.

Note: Both the list of active and passive abilities are mentioned in a generalized order. No particular ranking has been made for the top 3 in any specific order.

Three best characters with active abilities in Free Fire

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its default level 1, this ability creates a 5m aura which increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% at its maximum level and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. This ability can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies at its basic level. Players can shoot at opponents while inside of the force field. Their movement speed also increases by 15%.

Time Turner also increases ally movement speed by ten percent, with the effects lasting four seconds. All effects have a cooldown of fifty seconds.

#3 - Skyler

The latest character, Skyler, has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. It can unleash a sonic wave at its base level that can damage five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed increases the HP recovery, beginning with 4 points. This ability has a medium cooldown of 60 seconds.

Top three characters with passive abilities in Free Fire

#1 - Jota

Jota has a primary level passive ability called Sustained Raids. It instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of five seconds at level one. However, at the maximum level, he can regain 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

When maximized, Jota's abilities rise significantly.

#2 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has an exceptional ability in the game called Hacker’s Eye. It is also one of the most efficient ones. It tags enemies for two seconds at the default level when she hits them.

As players level up using character fragments, the duration of the tag also increases.

#3 - Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou's ability is called Damage Delivered. His passive ability tags enemies within an 80m range for six seconds when they hit the player. This marking is only visible to the player.

The first shot on the marked opponent deals 50% additional armor penetration. However, Shirou's ability has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

