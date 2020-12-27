5 best female Free Fire characters of 2020

Characters play a crucial role in Garena Free Fire as they have unique abilities that aid players on the virtual battleground.

There are 35 characters in Free Fire right now, and all of them possess special abilities except Nulla and Primis, which are the default characters of the game.

This article lists down some of the best female characters in Free Fire in 2020.

(Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can help players in the ranked mode.)

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Which are the best female characters in Free Fire in 2020?

#1 A124

A124 in Free Fire

Advertisement

A124 is one of the most impressive female characters in Free Fire. She has an active in-game ability called Thrill of Battle. Her initial level-one ability can quickly convert 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

The character can also be leveled up using character fragments. Once boosted, A124 sees significant enhancement in her abilities.

#2 Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha has a passive ability which diminishes fall damage by 30% and lessens the recovery time from falls by 60%. Apart from this, her ability also allows a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up, with the maximum recoil reduced by the same amount.

At her highest level (level six), the character is equipped with more enhanced abilities.

Advertisement

#3 Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Kapella is a pop singer who has an impressive passive ability called Healing Song.

Kapella's ability allows her to increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her ability also reduces the ally HP loss when down by 20%.

Her healing factor allows players to regenerate their HP faster when engaged in combat.

#4 Laura

Laura has a passive ability called Sharp Shooter. It increases accuracy by 10 when players are scoped in.

As the character is leveled up to level six, her ability improves. The accuracy is also increased by 30 when players scope in with their weapons.

Advertisement

#5 Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has an exceptional passive ability in the game called Hacker’s Eye. Her ability tags the enemies for two seconds at the primary level (level 1).

As the players level up using character fragments, the duration of the tag also increases.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.