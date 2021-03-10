DJ Alok vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for the ranked mode in 2021?

A Free Fire character plays an important role in a match as it uses a set of unique abilities to help the player overcome their opponents.

There are a wide variety of characters in Free Fire. A new character named Skyler was added to the title yesterday, and players can purchase him through an in-game event.

This article compares Skyler with one of the most popular characters in Free Fire, DJ Alok, to determine who is better suited for the ranked mode in the game.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Skyler (OB26) in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a 5m aura which increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Drop the Beat can be boosted to level 6 using character level-up cards. At its maximum level, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Skyler (Ability - Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar who has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, his ability can unleash a sonic wave that can damage 5 gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed results in an increase in HP recovery, beginning from 4 points. This ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Verdict: Which character is better for the ranked mode?

Based on effectiveness of use, DJ Alok's ability is far more useful than Skyler's in Free Fire's ranked mode.

While Skyler increases HP with each gloo wall deployed, DJ Alok provides constant HP restoration and increased movement speed during a match.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.