Skyler character released for Indian Free Fire users: How to get, abilities, and more

Skyler in Free Fire is a character inspired by a Vietnamese artist — Son Tung M-TP. It was previously launched in the Vietnamese version of the game but not released on the Indian servers.

Today, Skyler has been made available for all players via an event called 'Superstar Top Up.'

This article shares information on how to get this character via the Superstar event and his price and abilities.

Obtaining Skyler in Free Fire from the Superstar Top Up event

The new event has been launched in Free Fire and will last from March 9th to March 21st. This is the time between which players can buy Skyler in the game.

As it is a top-up event, players simply need to have enough diamonds to buy the character. They can follow these steps to buy Skyler and his character bundle in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players need to run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Click on the diamond icon

Advertisement

Step 2: They can then navigate to the diamonds icon at the top of the screen and select the 'Top Up' section.

Purchase diamonds

Step 3: Gamers must then purchase 310 diamonds at once or buy 100 diamonds twice to top-up 200 diamonds in total. Once done, they will win the Skyler character as a reward.

Claim the character

Step 4: Users can then come back to the main screen and navigate to the 'Events' tab and then the 'Superstar Top Up' tab. They can click on the 'Claim' option beside the character to obtain Skyler.

Advertisement

Note: Players can purchase 500 diamonds from the top-up store to obtain both Skyler and his character bundle in the 'Superstar Top Up' event.

Skyler's ability - Riptide Rhythm

Skyler in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar. He has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its level 1 ability, Skyler unleashes a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will also increase HP recovery, beginning with 4 points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of sixty seconds.

Also read: The three best landing spots in Free Fire's Purgatory map