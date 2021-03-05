3 best landing spots in Free Fire's Purgatory map

Garena Free Fire mainly offers three major battle royale maps: Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. Recently, the Bermuda Remastered map was also added as an event-based map.

Players often look to land at spots where they can either fight due to their aggressive gaming style or be safe and survive to get better rank points.

This article lists three of the best landing spots in Free Fire's Purgatory, where players can land to find the optimum loot and pick early fights in the game.

Best landing spots in Free Fire's Purgatory map in March 2021

#1 - Brasilia

The Brasilia location

Brasilia, located in the middle of the map, is perhaps the most common and popular place to land in Purgatory. Players will find a significant amount of high-level loot in the many buildings in this location.

There are several zip lines spread around Brasilia, which players can use to rotate their movement. They must be careful if they want to drop at this spot, though, as many players usually land here.

Advertisement

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs El Gato: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

#2 - Mt Villa

This is a high-rise region in the extreme south of the map, with a tower and apartment blocks surrounded by woods. The site is very secure since it is far from the core areas of the arena.

The loot ratio in this location is relatively moderate compared to other places but is sufficient for one squad. This location gives players a comparatively secure start.

Also read: Ankush FF vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

#3 - Marbleworks

The Marbleworks location

Advertisement

Marbleworks is another famous location on the Purgatory map. It's scattered across a wide field, and players can quickly find sufficient loot for the whole team. However, they will face a rotation dilemma as they have to cross a bridge to access the other sections of the map.

Also, multiple players might guard the exits to these bridges, ensuring that whoever crosses them should be ready for battle.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal views. What may be the best choice for one person might not be so for another.