Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs El Gato: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators right now. He creates content related to various aspects of the quick-paced battle royale game and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 8.09 million on YouTube.

El Gato is a prominent Free Fire content creator hailing from Brazil. He owns the renowned esport organization, Los Grandes, and has over 8.66 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 7740 squad matches and has won on 2147 occasions, making his win rate 27.73%. He has secured 20013 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.58 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 4106 games and has emerged victorious in 721 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.55%. With a K/D ratio of 3.17, he has bagged 10746 frags in these matches.

Amitbhai has also played 3278 solo matches and has triumphed in 264 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.05%. He has killed 7285 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.42 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has played 356 squad games and has 74 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 20.78%. He has 856 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.03.

The popular content creator has also played 164 ranked duo matches and has won on 20 occasions, translating to a win rate of 12.19%. In the process, he has registered 439 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.04.

Amitbhai has won 6 of the 99 ranked solo games that he has played, making his win rate 6.06%. He has accumulated 291 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. PK Karan (PK Gamers): Who Has Better Stats in Free Fire?

El Gato’s Free Fire ID and stats

El Gato’s Free Fire ID is 184184685.

Lifetime stats

El Gato’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

El Gato has played 7759 squad games to date and has emerged victorious in 1729 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.28%. He has 20522 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.40 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Brazilian content creator has played 2901 duo matches and has 477 wins to his name, making his win rate 16.44%. He has accumulated 8212 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.39.

El Gato has also played 4485 solo games and has triumphed in 362 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.07%. He has garnered 12255 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.97 in this mode.

Ranked stats

El Gato’s ranked stats

El Gato has played 40 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 4 occasions, making his win rate 10%. He has 125 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Advertisement

The popular YouTuber has also played 46 ranked duo games and has 10 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 21.73%. With 263 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 7.31 in this mode.

El Gato has won 25 of the 163 ranked solo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 15.33%. He has bagged 874 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and El Gato are skilled players in Garena Free Fire and boast incredible stats in-game. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime squad matches, Amitbhai is ahead of El Gato in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, El Gato has the edge over Amitbhai in the lifetime solo games. When it comes to the lifetime duo matches, Amitbhai has a better win rate, while El Gato has a higher K/D ratio.

Advertisement

El Gato is relatively better than Amitbhai in the ranked solo and duo matches. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while El Gato has a better K/D ratio.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire in February 2021?