Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Total Gaming (aka Ajjubhai) and Desi Gamers (aka Amitbhai) are two of the most popular Indian gaming content creators on YouTube, with Garena Free Fire being their primary focus.

While Ajjubhai boasts a subscriber count of 20.1 million on YouTube, Amitbhai has over 8.07 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the stats of the two YouTubers in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10487 squad matches and has won 2563 of them, making his win rate 24.43%. With 38772 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.89 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1653 duo matches and has secured 306 victories, maintaining a win rate of 18.51%. He has also racked up 6431 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has played 898 solo games and has triumphed in 77 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.57%. He has 2267 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 634 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 81 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.77%. With a K/D ratio of 4.33, he has secured 2397 kills in these matches.

The content creator has also played 17 ranked duo matches and has a single victory to his name, translating to a win rate of 5.88%. He has 35 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.19 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has won 1 of them, making his win rate 10%. He has 19 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7735 squad games and has triumphed in 2146 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.74%. He has 20000 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.58 in this mode.

The content creator has played 4106 duo matches and has emerged victorious on 721 occasions, making his win rate 17.55%. He has secured 10746 kills in these matches, with a win rate of 3.17.

Amitbhai has 264 Booyahs in 3273 games, maintaining a win rate of 8.06%. He has 7266 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.41 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 351 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 73 occasions, making his win rate 20.79%. He has notched up 843 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.03.

The YouTuber has also played 164 ranked duo games and has 20 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 12.19%. He has bagged 439 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.05 in this mode.

Amitbhai has outplayed his foes in 6 of the 94 ranked solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 6.38%. He has recorded 272 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.09.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Amitbhai have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo and duo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. when it comes to the lifetime squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

Amitbhai has the edge over Ajjubhai in the ranked duo matches. In the ranked solo games, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate while, Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio.

Meanwhile, in the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a greater win rate while Ajjubhai has maintained a better K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

