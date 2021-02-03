SK Sabir Boss vs Pahadi Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire as of 2021?

Since its inception, Free Fire has been one of the most prevalent options on the mobile platform amongst the gaming community. The game has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which showcases its mass popularity.

SK Sabir Boss and Pahadi Gaming are two renowned Indian Free Fire YouTubers. They are known for their incredible skills and boast massive subscriber counts of over 3.47 million and 852 thousand, respectively. The latter is also a professional esports athlete.

This article looks at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in 27062 squad matches and has emerged on top on 8783 occasions, having a win percentage of 32.45%. He has notched 95491 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.22.

Coming to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 2981 games and has bettered his foes in 607 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 20.36%. With 8076 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The player has won 142 of the 1612 solo matches that he has played for a win rate of 8.80%. He has 3249 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 704 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 141 first-place finishes, which comes to a win ratio of 20.02%. He has gathered 1860 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Moreover, the player has 11 wins in the 103 duo matches that he has played, converting to a win rate of 10.67%. In the process, he has bagged 262 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 21 solo games and has secured 14 kills with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Pahadi Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free FIre ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gaming has competed in 19266 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 4834, retaining a win percentage of 25.09%. He has racked up 62490 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.33.

While in the duo mode, the content creator has played 2006 games and has remained unbeaten in 223 of them, translating to a win ratio of 11.11%. With a K/D ratio of 2.40, he has 4274 kills.

Pahadi Gaming has played 1589 solo matches and has 251 wins to his name, making his win rate of 15.79%. He has accumulated 5431 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.06.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gaming has appeared in 468 squad games in the current ranked season and precisely has 100 Booyahs, corresponding to a win ratio of 21.36%. He has cumulated 2080 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.65.

Apart from this, the player has eight wins in the 14 duo matches that he has played, equating to a win percentage of 57.14%. He has registered 93 frags at a K/D ratio of 15.50.

Lastly, Pahadi Gaming has played 37 solo games and has outshined his foes in nine of them, leading to a win rate of 24.32%. He has 202 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.21.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad mode. Coming to the solo mode, Pahadi Gaming is relatively better.

Pahadi Gaming has the upper hand in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad in the ongoing ranked season.

