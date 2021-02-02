M8N's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

M8N is among the most prominent Free Fire content creators worldwide on YouTube. He plays in the Middle East region and regularly uploads montages and highlights of his gameplay. The YouTuber from Egypt is admired by users globally for his incredible gameplay.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

M8N has participated in 13902 squad games to date and has come out on top in 1573 matches, equating to a win percentage of 11.31%. He has eliminated 41559 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.37.

He also has 782 Booyahs in 3056 duo matches, approximating to a win rate of 25.58%. The YouTuber has notched up 11980 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.27.

The internet star has 1301 solo matches to his name and has remained unbeaten in 222 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.06%. With 4271 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Ranked stats

He has engaged in 995 squad games this season and has a win tally of almost 50, having a win percentage of 4.92%. The broadcaster has racked up 2087 kills to his name and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.21.

The content creator has seven first-place finishes in 39 duo games, converting to a win rate of 17.94%. He has bagged 128 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.

The streamer also has 29 solo matches to his name and has triumphed on seven occasions with a win rate of 24.13%. He has secured 136 frags with a K/D ratio of 6.18.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

M8N uploaded his oldest video in July 2018 and has not looked back since. At present, he has more than 5.69 million subscribers, out of which 240k have come in the last 30 days. He also has 16 million views in the previous 30 days.

The players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

