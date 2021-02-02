Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Jonty Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Jonty Gaming are two of the most well-known content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. They boast massive YouTube subscriber counts of 8.04 million and 2.62 million, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs El Gato: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7714 squad matches and has won on 2141 occasions, translating to a win rate of 27.75%. With 19941 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.58 in this mode.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 4091 games and has triumphed in 719 of them, making his win rate 17.57%. He has registered 10708 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has also played 3259 solo matches and has 263 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.06%. He has notched up 7219 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.41 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 329 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 68 of them, making his win rate 20.66%. He has gathered 784 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.00.

The content creator has won 18 of the 148 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 12.16%. He has secured 401 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.08 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 83 ranked solo games and has 5 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 6.02%. He has killed 228 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.92.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs COLONEL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Jonty Gaming has played 14589 squad games and has triumphed in 5899 of them, maintaining a win rate of 40.43%. He has killed 48770 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.61 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 1918 duo matches and has 491 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 25.59%. With a K/D ratio of 4.36, he has bagged 6221 frags in these matches.

Jonty Gaming has also played 4365 solo games and has emerged victorious on 674 occasions, making his win rate 15.44%. He has 12912 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.50 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Jonty Gaming has played 463 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 119 of them, translating to a win rate of 25.70%. He has 1391 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.04.

The YouTuber has also played 72 ranked duo games and has 7 wins to his name, making his win rate 9.72%. He has 177 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.72 in this mode.

Jonty Gaming has played 285 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 35 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.28%. He has amassed 1045 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Jonty Gaming have decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad modes, Jonty Gaming has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

In the ranked solo and squad games, Jonty Gaming has better stats than Amitbahi. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has the edge in the ranked duo games.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) shares tips to secure headshots in Garena Free Fire