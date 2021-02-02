Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs El Gato: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators right now. He is also the owner of the prominent roster, Total Gaming Esports. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 19.9 million on YouTube.

Rodrigo Fernandes, better known as El Gato, is a prominent Free Fire YouTuber hailing from Brazil. He owns the organization, Los Grandes, and has over 8.64 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10458 squad matches and has triumphed in 2555 of them, making his win rate 24.45%. With a K/D ratio of 4.89, he has 38638 frags in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 1647 duo games and has 306 wins, translating to a win rate of 18.57%. He has notched up 6423 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.79 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has won 77 of the 898 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. In the process, he has 2267 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 605 squad games and has 73 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 12.06%. He has accumulated 2263 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.25 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 11 ranked duo matches and has a single win, making his win rate 9.09%. He has bagged 27 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.70.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has won on one occasion, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has registered 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

El Gato’s Free Fire ID and stats

El Gato’s Free Fire ID is 184184685

Lifetime stats

El Gato’s lifetime stats

El Gato has played 7759 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1729 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.28%. He has secured 20522 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

In the duo mode, the Brazil-based YouTuber has played 2901 games and has won on 477 occasions, making his win rate 16.44%. With 8212 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.39 in this mode.

El Gato has also played 4485 solo matches and has triumphed in 362 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.07%. He has racked up 12255 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Ranked stats

El Gato’s ranked stats

El Gato has played 40 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 4 of them, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has 125 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.47 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 46 ranked duo matches and has 10 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 21.73%. He has collected 263 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.31.

El Gato has played 163 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 25 of them, making his win rate 15.33%. He has 874 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.33 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and El Gato have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky.

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over El Gato in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the lifetime solo games, El Gato has a superior K/D ratio while Ajjubhai has a higher win rate.

In the ranked solo and duo matches, El Gato has better stats than Ajjubhai. Meanwhile, Ajjubhai has the edge over El Gato in the ranked squad games.

