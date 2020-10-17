Ajjubhai Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Content creation and streaming have now become a viable option for many gamers due to the rising audience numbers. And due to the mass popularity of Free Fire, there has been a rise in the number of content creators in this title.

If you are a keen Free Fire fan, then you will know Ajjubhai, popularly known by the name of his channel – ‘Total Gaming.’ He has a massive fan base, and many players look up to him. In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID number is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94.

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats in Free Fire

Ajjubhai's all-time stats

In total, Ajjubhai has played 9302 squad games and triumphed in 2414 of them for a win ratio of 25.95%. He has notched up 34138 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.96 and inflicted 1536 average damage per match.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1587 games and stood victorious in 299 of them, translating to a win per cent of 18.84%. The streamer has racked up 6200 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.81.

Advertisement

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has 880 games to his name and has secured 76 wins for a win rate of 8.63%. He has accumulated 2237 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

As the new ranked season had just begun yesterday, he hasn’t played many matches in it.

Also read: Free Fire: Ranked Season 18 release, end date and time revealed

His YouTube channel

Ajjubhai started creating content over one and a half years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to December 2018. Since then, he has grown immensely and has uploaded a total of 954 videos on his YouTube channel. He boasts a massive subscriber count of 14.3 million and has 1.745 billion views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel named – ‘Total Gaming Live,’ where he also streams and posts videos on the quick-paced battle royale.

His social media accounts

Ajju bhai has Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. Following are the links to them.

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?