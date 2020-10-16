Gyan Sujan vs Raistar: who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan and Raistar are two renowned content creators who make videos on Garena's battle royale sensation, Free Fire. They have gained immense popularity within the gaming community over the years and have millions of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the YouTubers in Free Fire.

Also Read: Total Gaming vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 15887 squad games and has secured 5852 wins at a win rate of 36.85%. With 52786 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.26.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1993 games and has emerged victorious in 451 of them, making his win rate 22.62%. He has also secured 5212 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

In the solo mode, the content creator has featured in 1274 games and has triumphed in 153 of them, which translates to a win rate of 12.00%. He has a K/D ratio of 1.94 in this mode, with 2180 kills to his name.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Gyan Sujan has played 512 games and has won 131 of them, making his win rate 25.58%. He has killed 1982 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.20 in this mode.

In the duo mode, he has won 17 out of the 73 games he has played and has a win rate of 23.28%. He has 349 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 6.23.

He has also played 62 solo games but has surprisingly secured zero kills.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Advertisement

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played a total of 14298 squad games and has 2554 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 17.86%. He has also accumulated 48676 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.14.

He has appeared in 4446 duo matches and has bagged 705 victories, with a win rate of 15.85%. He also has 14297 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has 401 wins from 3481 games and has a win rate of 11.51%. He also has a K/D ratio of 3.46 with 10666 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Raistar has played 269 games and has registered 30 victories, making his win rate 11.15%. He also has 636 kills to his name and a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Advertisement

He has played 10 duo games and has 12 kills in this mode.

Meanwhile, he has played 22 games in the solo mode and has won 1 of them. He has also killed 45 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.14.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, when we compare the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan is ahead in the squad mode. Meanwhile, in the solo and duo modes, Raistar has a better K/D ratio and Gyan Sujan has maintained a higher win rate.

When it comes to the ranked stats, Gyan Sujan is superior in the squad and duo modes while Raistar has the edge in the solo mode.

Also Read: Total Gaming vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire?