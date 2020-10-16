Free Fire: Ranked Season 18 release, end date and time revealed

Season 17 of the ranked mode in Free Fire has come to an end, and players are now hyped up for the arrival of the next season. Players' ranks have also been reset, and they will have to start grinding to reach the higher tiers again.

Players who climb up the ranked ladder will get many rank-up rewards and significantly better season-end rewards. They will be able to get a Season 18 Gold jacket on reaching the Gold I tier and a Season 18 Heroic jacket on reaching the Heroic tier.

In this article, we discuss the start date and time of ranked Season 18 in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire Ranked Season 18 start date and time

Ranked Season 18 has begun in Free Fire

Free Fire Season 18 commenced at 2:45 PM IST today, i.e., the 16th of October. The season will last for a total of 68 days and will conclude on the 23rd of December. Therefore, players have an ample amount of time to push up the ranks.

With the end of each ranked season, players receive season-end rewards, which can be collected from the mail section present on the top of the main menu.

Rank resets

Here are all the rank resets that have taken place with the end of Season 17:

Users in Heroic tier will drop down to Gold II tier

Users in Diamond tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Gold I tier.

Users in Platinum tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Silver II tier.

Users in Gold tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Silver I tier.

Users in Silver tiers (I to III) will drop down to the Bronze II tier.

Users in Bronze tiers (I to III) will drop down to Bronze I

Players should not worry about the ranked resets as the stats have only been reset for the BR mode. There are separate rank seasons for the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes.

