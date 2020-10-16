Queen Live Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

QUEEN Live Gaming is a renowned content creator who makes videos on several games, including the renowned battle royale, Free Fire.

She is quite popular in the gaming community and boasts over 180 thousand subscribers on her YouTube channel. In this article, we discuss her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Queen Live Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Queen Live Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 1814135637. She is currently not a part of any guild.

Lifetime stats

Queen Live Gaming has played 1183 games in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 338 matches, making her win rate 28.57%. She has 2131 kills to her name with a K/D ratio of 2.52.

She also has 16 Booyahs from 195 duo matches. With 239 kills, she has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.34.

Queen Live Gaming has also played 400 solo matches and has won 11, which translates to a win rate of 2.75%. She has racked up 510 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.31.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Queen Live Gaming has played 82 squad matches and has secured 11 wins. She has over 130 kills in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.89.

She has also played 16 duo matches but is yet to register a victory in this mode.

When it comes to the ranked solo mode, the content creator has played 181 matches and has 4 wins to her name. She also has 197 kills to her name, with a K/D ratio of 1.11

Queen Live Gaming's YouTube channel

Queen Live Gaming started creating content on YouTube over seven months ago. The first video on her channel was posted in February 2020. Since then, she has uploaded 252 videos on her channel and has amassed 5.4 million combined views. As mentioned earlier, she has more than 180 thousand subscribers on the channel.

You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Queen Live Gaming's social media accounts

Queen Live Gaming is active on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the links to her accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

She also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

