Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs COLONEL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and COLONEL are prominent Free Fire YouTubers who play in India and the Middle East, respectively.

The former boasts a massive subscriber count of 19.9 million on YouTube while the latter has over 1.8 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10436 squad matches and has won on 2548 occasions, making his win rate 24.41%. With 38544 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.89 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1647 games and has secured 306 victories, maintaining a win rate of 18.57%. He has collected 6423 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ajjubhai has also played 898 solo matches and has triumphed in 77 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.57%. In the process, he has bagged 2267 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 583 squad games and has emerged victorious in 66 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.32%. He has registered 2169 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.20.

The popular content creator has also won 1 of the 11 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 9.09%. He has notched up 27 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.70 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has 1 victory to his name, making his win rate 10%. He has killed 19 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

COLONEL’s Free Fire ID and stats

COLONEL’s Free Fire ID is 331204078.

Lifetime stats

COLONEL’s lifetime stats

COLONEL has played 9585 squad games and has triumphed in 1269 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.23%. He has accumulated 23338 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.81 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Middle East-based content creator has played 1229 matches and has secured 121 wins, making his win rate 9.84%. With a K/D ratio of 2.65, he has 2933 kills in these matches.

COLONEL has also played 1627 solo games and has emerged victorious in 152 of them, maintaining a win rate of 9.34%. He has racked up 3361 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.28 in this mode.

Ranked stats

COLONEL’s ranked stats

COLONEL has played 565 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 24 Booyahs, making his win rate 4.24%. He has secured 932 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.72.

The YouTuber has also played 4 ranked duo games and 8 ranked solo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and COLONEL are skilled players in Garena Free Fire. They boast impressive stats in the game. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over COLONEL in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, COLONEL has a higher win rate while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as COLONEL has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, Ajjubhai has better stats than COLONEL.

