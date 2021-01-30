Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire has amassed a massive player base in India and has become one of the most prevalent options. In the country, content creation and streaming related to the title has grown immensely as well.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10421 squad matches and has come out on top on 2543 occasions, having a win percentage of 24.40%. With 38459 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

In the duo mode, the internet star has appeared in 1642 games and has bettered his foes in 306, coming down to a win rate of 18.63%. In the process, he has bagged 6402 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The YouTuber has 898 solo matches to his name and has 77 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 8.57%. He has accumulated 2267 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has contented in 568 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 61, corresponding to a win percentage of 10.73%. With a K/D ratio of 4.11, he has registered 2084 frags.

In the duo mode, the content creator has participated in three matches and has a single victory, translating to a win ratio of 33.33%. He has five kills to his name, managing a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Total Gaming has competed in ten solo games and has a single win, equating to a win rate of 10.00%. He has secured 19 eliminations and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Ajjubhai's YouTube channel dates back to December 2018. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. Currently, he has 1138 videos on his channel and has over 2.67 billion views combined. He boasts a massive subscriber count of over 19.8 million.

He also has a second channel, named Total Gaming Live, where he streams several games.

His social media handles

Ajjubhai is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The links for his accounts are given below:

