Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Cerol: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is arguably the most popular Indian Free Fire content creator right now. He owns the prominent roster, Total Gaming Esports, and has over 19.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Cerol is another well-known figure in the Free Fire community. The Brazilian recently formed the organization, Fluxo Esports, alongside Nobru. He has a subscriber count of over 5.5 million on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. Arrow AK: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 10418 squad matches and has won on 2543 occasions, making his win rate 24.40%. With 38442 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 1642 games and has 306 wins, maintaining a win rate of 18.63%. He has registered 6402 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ajjubhai has also played 898 solo matches and has secured 77 victories, translating to a win rate of 8.57%. He has 2267 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 565 squad games and has triumphed in 64 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.79%. In the process, he has 2067 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.10.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 33.33%. He has racked up 5 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ajjubhai has 1 win in the 10 ranked solo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has 19 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Gaming Subrata Live: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

Cerol’s Free Fire ID and stats

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268.

Lifetime stats

Cerol’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Cerol has played 3816 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 862 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.58%. With a K/D ratio of 3.80, he has racked up 12434 kills in these matches.

In the duo mode, the Brazilian YouTuber has 20 victories in 214 games, maintaining a win rate of 9.34%. He has accumulated 738 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.80 in this mode.

Cerol has also played 580 solo matches and has won on 68 occasions, making his win rate 11.72%. He has bagged 2594 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.07.

Ranked stats

Cerol’s ranked stats

Cerol has played 375 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 82 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 21.86%. He has killed 1512 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.16 in this mode.

Advertisement

The content creator has emerged victorious in 2 of the 32 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 6.25%. He has secured 130 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Cerol has also played 107 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 17 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.88%. He has 585 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.50 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Cerol have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

Ajjubhai has the edge in the lifetime duo and squad matches while Cerol has better stats in the lifetime solo games.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajjubhai has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked solo and squad modes, Cerol has the edge over Ajjubhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: Garena Free Fire is likely to collaborate with Vietnamese singers to launch a new "Skyler" character