Cerol's Free Fire ID, stats, country, real name, and more

Over the past few years, content creation, streaming, and esports related to Garena Free Fire has grown immensely. It has opened up career paths for many players across the world.

Lucio dos Santos, aka Cerol, is one of the most prominent figures amongst the Brazilian Free Fire community. He has over 5.48 million subscribers and has recently formed the esport team ‘FLUXO GG’ alongside ‘Nobru.’

Cerol’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1814853268.

Lifetime stats

Cerol has competed in 3,782 squad matches. He has come out on top on 856 occasions, granting him a win percentage of 22.63%. With 12,302 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.20.

Coming to the duo mode, the internet star has played 214 games and bettered his foes in 20 of them, giving him a win ratio of 9.34%. In the process, he has notched 738 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Lastly, the YouTuber has appeared in 576 solo matches and been unbeaten in 68, translating to a win rate of 11.80. He has 2,577 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.07.

Ranked stats

Cerol has appeared in 342 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 76 victories, equating to a win ratio of 22.22%. He has accumulated 1,371 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.15.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 32 duo matches and registered two wins, giving him a win percentage of 6.25%. With a K/D ratio of 4.33, he has garnered 130 kills.

Lastly, Cerol has contented in 103 solo games and has 17 victories, equating to a win rate of 16.50%. He has bagged 568 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.60.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Cerol’s YouTube channel dates back to September 2018. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. At the time of writing this article, he has over 504 videos on his channel and has over 363 million views combined. As mentioned above, he boasts a subscriber count of over 5.48 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Cerol is active on Instagram and Twitter. Here are the links to the account:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He has a discord server as well. Players can join by clicking here.

