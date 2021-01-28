SK Sabir Boss vs. Black Flag Army: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire was among the most live-watched games on YouTube in 2020, which underlines its popularity on the platform. The title’s massive player base has broadened the horizons for content creation and streaming across the world.

SK Sabir Boss and Black Flag Army, aka Aawara007, are two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. Currently, they boast massive subscriber counts of over 3.44 million and 1.8 million, respectively.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 26985 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 8769 of them, having a win percentage of 32.49%. With 95253 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.23.

While in the duo mode, he has played 2977 games and has secured 607 victories for a win rate of 20.38%. In the process, he has notched 8066 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The Indian YouTuber has also won 142 of the 1612 solo matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.80%. He has 3249 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss competed in 620 squad games in the on-going ranked season and has 126 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 20.32%. He has accumulated 1621 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.28.

He has played 99 duo matches and has 11 victories, leading to a win percentage of 11.11%. He has racked 1621 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Lastly, SK Sabir Boss has played 21 solo matches and has collected 14 kills for a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Black Flag Army’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 87479880.

Lifetime stats

Black Flag Army has appeared in 13353 squad games and has a win tally of 3316, retaining a win percentage of 24.83%. He has garnered 40567 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.04.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 4683 matches to his name and has remained unbeaten in 867 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 18.51%. With a K/D ratio of 4.57, he has racked up 17457 frags.

Aawara007 has also won 262 of the 1847 solo games he has played, making his win rate of 14.18%. He has collected 6338 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.00.

Ranked stats

Black Flag Army has contented in 323 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 53 victories, converting to a win ratio of 16.40%. He has registered 879 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Moreover, he has played 86 duo games and has come out on top on 9 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 10.46%. He has bagged 265 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.44.

The content creator has participated in 14 solo matches and has 3 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 21.42%. He has 64 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 5.82.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the squad mode, while the Black Flag Army is better in the solo mode. SK Sabir Boss has a greater win rate in the duo mode; in contrast, Black Flag Army has maintained a finer K/D ratio.

In the on-going ranked season, Black Flag Army is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the solo mode; on the other hand, SK Sabir Boss is relatively better squad mode. Lastly, in the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has the upper hand in terms of win rate, while Black Flag Army has a superior K/D ratio.

