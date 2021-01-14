Black Flag Army's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire has emerged as one of the leading titles of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. It was among the most live-watched games on YouTube, which showcases its popularity.

Black Flag Army, aka Aawara0007, is a prominent YouTuber from India. He is known for the content he creates related to the battle royale title and currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.76 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Black Flag Army’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 87479880.

Lifetime stats

Black Flag Army has appeared in 13185 squad games to date and has remained unbeaten in 3293 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 24.97%. In the process, he has eliminated 40050 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.05.

In the duo mode, the player has competed in 4643 duo matches and has 860 Booyahs, which comes to a win ratio of 18.52%. He has killed 17306 foes, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.57.

Lastly, the content creator has 1834 solo games to his name and has 259 victories, having a win rate of 14.12%. With a K/D ratio of 4.00, he has notched up 6298 frags.

Ranked stats

Black Flag Army has been featured in 164 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 30 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 18.29%. He has accumulated 367 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has taken part in 45 duo games and has bettered his foes in two of them, converting to a win percentage of 4.44%. With 114 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Aawara0007 has also contended in 11 solo matches but is yet to secure a win. He has garnered 34 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.09.

His YouTube channel

Black Flag Army started his journey in content creation and streaming over two years ago, with the oldest stream on his channel dating back to September 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 1015 videos on his channel and has garnered over 133 million views. As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 1.76 million.

His Social Media

