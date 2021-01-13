Syblus' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Syblus is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from the Middle East region. The Moroccan YouTuber is known for his incredible skills and gameplay that he uploads on his YouTube channel. Currently, he has a subscriber count of over 1.95 million.

This article takes a glance at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other in-game details as of January 2021.

Syblus’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 15441490.

Lifetime stats

Syblus has competed in 7683 squad matches to date and has remained unbeaten in 997 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 12.97%. With a K/D ratio of 2.69, he has bagged 18002 frags.

Apart from this, the internet star has 1732 duo games to his name and precisely has 150 first-place finishes, which comes to a win ratio of 8.66%. He has secured 3452 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.18.

Lastly, the content creator has appeared in 1713 solo matches and has 99 wins, making his win rate of 5.77%. In the process, he has registered 2952 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Syblus has been featured in 165 squad games and has emerged on top on 22 occasions, which corresponds to a win ratio of 13.33%. He has killed a total of 499 enemies, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.49.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Syblus started his journey in content creation around a year and a half ago, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to June 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 223 videos and has amassed over 111 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Syblus is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

He streams the battle royale title on Nimo TV as well; click here to visit his account.

