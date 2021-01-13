OP BNL vs BUDI01 Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Since its conception, Free Fire has seen a gradual growth in terms of popularity. It has amassed a humongous player base across the world, which is a major reason behind the rise in content creation and streaming centered around the title.

OP BNL and BUDI01 are two renowned Free Fire YouTubers from Indonesia and Tunisia. They have a massive subscriber count of over 5.34 million and 9.59 million, respectively.

This article takes a look at their stats in the battle royale game and compares them.

OP BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

OP BNL has played 20705 squad matches to date and has bettered his foes in 3144 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 15.18%. He has 72676 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.14.

In the duo mode, the player has been featured in 767 games and has triumphed in 84 of them for a win rate of 10.95%. In the process, he has eliminated 1436 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Lastly, the content creator has won 78 of the 1240 solo matches, having a win ratio of 6.29%. With 2393 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

OP BNL has participated in 1617 squad games in the current ranked season and has bagged 64 wins, converting to a win ratio of 3.95%. He has killed 4063 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.62.

The content creator has also played two solo matches and has notched five kills.

BUDI01 Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 119413181.

BUDI01 Gaming has competed in 9671 squad games and has a win tally of 2297, retaining a win percentage of 23.75%. He has accumulated 42564 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.77.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played 1821 duo matches and has 299 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 16.41%. With a K/D ratio of 5.55, he has secured 8441 kills.

The player has won 518 of the 3076 solo games he has played, corresponding to a win rate of 16.84%. He has gathered 15516 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.07.

BUDI01 Gaming has taken part in 39 squad matches in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 11 of them, equating to a win ratio of 28.20%. He has racked up 125 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.46.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has appeared in two duo matches and has killed five enemies.

BUDI01 Gaming has also played 25 solo games and has emerged on top on four occasions, having a win percentage of 16.00%. He has collected 151 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 7.19.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions. BUDI01 Gaming is better in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all lifetime solo, duo, and squad modes.

In the ongoing ranked season, it is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as OP BNL has appeared only in a few solo matches. Coming to the squad modes, BUDI01 Gaming has the edge.

