Garena Free Fire offers its users a wide variety of in-game cosmetics like skins and costumes. These items enable players to customize the visual aspect of the game to a certain extent.

Developers of Free Fire have also added numerous events into the game, which allow users to get an assortment of items at lower prices. In the recent “Strike Down” event, players have a chance to obtain the Rapper Underlord bundle.

How to get the Rapper Underlord bundle from Strike Down event in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

As mentioned earlier, the players can get the Rapper Underlord bundle from the Strike Down event, which is accessible from January 12, 2021 – January 18, 2021. Here are the rules for the event:

Rules of the Event

There are three rounds in total. In each round, there is a token hidden in one of the three cans.

Each ball can strike one to three cans. The rewards will be available in the can that is hit.

Once the token is collected, a player will go to the next round. The event will end when players call all three tokens and get all the rewards from the left side.

All items will be sent to the player's vault/collection directly.

Duplicated items will be converted to FF tokens.

Here are the rewards that players can receive for collecting the tokens:

#1 - Party Dance (emote) - One token

#2 - Night Panther (pet) - Two tokens

#3 - Rapper Underlord Bundle - Three tokens

Apart from these grand prizes, players can obtain the following items by striking down the cans:

Token Diamond royale voucher Pharaoh gun box Weapon royale voucher Shark attack gun box Cube fragment Titanium gun box

Prize Pool

Players will have to throw balls in the event and strike down the cans to obtain the rewards. Upon receiving the tokens in all three rounds, they will redeem the Rapper Underlord bundle.

They can follow these steps to access the event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and press the event (calendar) icon located right of the lobby screen.

Press the Calendar icon

Step 2: Next, click the ‘news’ icon and tap on the ‘Striker Down’ tab.

Click on the Go To button.

Step 3: Lastly, press on the ‘go to’ button and click on the ‘throw’ option.

