Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title developed and published by Garena. The game has an enormous player base across the world and was among the most-watched live games on YouTube in 2020, underlining its mass popularity.

The title incorporates several unique aspects like guilds and characters with special abilities. Players can join/create guilds in Free Fire and participate in tournaments to earn various rewards by collecting dog tags.

Many users look for stylish names for their guilds to differentiate themselves from others. This article lists out 40 fancy guild monikers with symbols for Free Fire in January 2021.

Also read: Titanium Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

40 fancy guild names with symbols for Free Fire in January 2021

#1 -†εrr⊕r-

#2 𝚆̷𝚘̷𝚕̷𝚟̷𝚎̷𝚜̷ナ

#3 ⊹•Lₑgₑ𝚗𝚍𝘴⊹•

#4 ИIGHΓMДЯΞぁ

Advertisement

#5 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖘☬

#6 ꧁༺ɮɛǟֆȶֆ༻꧂

#7 ★彡ᴍᴀᴊᴇꜱᴛɪᴄ彡★

#8 ▀▄🄶🄷🄾🅂🅃🅂▀▄

#9 ꧁༒𝓓𝓮𝓪𝓽𝓱༒꧂

#10 *𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕤𝕝𝕒𝕪𝕖𝕣*

#11 丅Ꭵ丅ᗩᑎᔕ!!

#12 Đ₳Ɽ₭₣łⱤɆ

#13 ǝuǝɹƃʎ

#14 𝙎𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚ジ

#15 PIИИДCLΞ

#16 _🆃🆁🆄🆃🅷_

#17 𝚆𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐+

#18 Ⓢⓗⓐⓣⓣⓔⓡⓔⓓ

#19 |🅱🅻🅾🅾🅳|

#20 -𝙋𝙝𝙤𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙭-

#21 m⊕ηš†εrs

#22 ~𝙵𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚜~

#23 𓂀𝕸𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖘𓂀

#24 ИФФБ

#25 ᒎᗝᛕᗴᖇ$

#26 _🄵🄻🄰🄼🄴_

#27 ᐯ丨ㄥㄥ丨卂几

#28 Ѫѳгтёп

#29 ▄︻L̷e̷a̷d̷e̷r̷═一

#30 ĦØỮŇĐŞ

#31 ꁝꄲꋪ꒐ꁴꄲꋊ

#32 ××ᴀQᴜᴀ××

#33 丂ㄩ卩尺乇爪乇

#34 SPIЯIΓ

#35 𝓩𝓪𝓹!

#36 *𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬*

#37 ᑎᗝ ᗰᗴᖇᑕƳ

#38<🄲🅁🄾🄾🄺🄴🄳>

#39 =𝕱𝖊𝖆𝖗=

#40 ~ωαrrï⊕rš~

How to change the name of guilds in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and click the "Guild" icon on the lobby screen's right side.

Step 2: Users have to tap the 'Name-change'" icon beside the guild's current name.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the new name.

Enter the new name

Step 4: Players can paste any of the names from the list above and click on the "500 diamonds" option.

Advertisement

The diamonds will be deducted, and the name of the guild will be changed. Users must note that only the leader/officer of the guild can change its name.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Happy Prince Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?