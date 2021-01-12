Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Happy Prince Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is undoubtedly among the most subscribed gaming content creators on YouTube from India, with his primary focus being on Garena Free Fire. Happy Prince Gaming is also a prominent face in the Indian Free Fire community.

At the time of writing, they have 19 million and 2.98 million subscribers, respectively. This article compares the in-game stats of both players in Free Fire.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Mr. Triple R: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10187 squad games and has 2522 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 24.75%. He has eliminated 37388 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The content creator has played 1642 duo games and has triumphed in 306 of them, having a win ratio of 18.63%. With 6402 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has 77 first-place finishes in 897 solo matches, translating to a win percentage of 8.58%. He has 2264 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 324 squad games and has triumphed in 42 of them, equating to a win rate of 12.96%. He has killed 1065 foes and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.78.

Total Gaming also has three duo matches to his name and has clinched one of them for a win ratio of 33%. In the process, he killed five enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The internet star has bettered his foes in a single solo game out of 10 matches played, which converts to a win rate of 10%. With a K/D ratio of 2.11, he has 19 kills.

Advertisement

Also read: Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Happy Prince Gaming has engaged in 7219 squad games to date and has a win tally of 1578 matches, with a win rate of 21.85%. He has accumulated 20186 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The YouTuber has 261 Booyahs in 1315 duo games, which corresponds to a win ratio of 19.84%. He has notched up 3537 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.36.

Lastly, in the 1325 solo games, the internet star has won 146 matches, converting to a win percentage of 11.01%. He has bagged 3337 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ranked stats

The content creator has featured in 125 squad games and has outplayed his foes on 17 occasions, at a win percentage of 13.6%. He has secured 432 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.

The streamer has also participated in ten duo matches and has emerged victorious in a single one for a win ratio of 10%. He has racked up 45 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 5.

The broadcaster also has nine solo games to his name and has eight frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the squad games. In contrast, Happy Prince Gaming is superior in the solo matches. Coming to the duo games, Total Gaming has a finer K/D ratio, while Happy Prince Gaming has a higher win rate.

Advertisement

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the duo matches as Ajjubhai has taken part in only a few of them. Happy Prince Gaming has the edge in the squad games, while Ajjubhai is relatively better in the solo matches.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?