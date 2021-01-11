Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire boasts a massive audience worldwide, contributing to the emergence of streamers and content creators that churn out videos around the fast-paced battle royale title on various platforms.

Gyan Sujan, aka Sujan Mistri, is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber from India. He regularly streams the title on his channel and has over 6.71 million subscribers. Dyland Proslo is another well known Free Fire content creator from Indonesia with a subscriber count of 12.9 million.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has engaged in 16736 squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 6116 of them, equating to a win ratio of 36.54%. He has bagged 56630 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 5.33.

The player has participated in 2025 duo matches and has triumphed in 463 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 22.86%. In these matches, he has 5330 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The YouTuber has been featured in 1308 solo games and has a win tally of 153, ensuring a win rate of 11.69%. With a K/D ratio of 1.91, he has 2207 kills.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has 88 first-place finishes in 300 squad games, which approximates to a win rate of 29.33%. He has racked up 1280 kills and has sustained a K/D ratio of 6.04.

The YouTuber has played 21 duo matches and has outperformed his foes in 12 of them, managing a win percentage of 57.14%. He has registered 86 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.56.

Apart from this, the player also has two solo matches against his name but is yet to secure a kill or a victory.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has competed in 843 squad games and has emerged victorious in 290 of them, retaining a win percentage of 34.40%. He has eliminated 2107 foes and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The YouTuber has also played 102 duo matches and has clinched 26 of them, managing a win ratio of 25.49%. With 310 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Sultan Proslo has 59 Booyahs in 573 solo games, equating to a win percentage of 10.29%. He has notched 1538 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has three squad and one single duo match against his name in the ongoing ranked season but is yet to secure a victory. He has four and one frag, respectively.

Apart from this, the content creator has participated in five solo games and has a single Booyah, making his win rate 20%. He also has 19 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Gyan Sujan and Sultan Proslo have impressive lifetime and ranked stats in Free Fire.

In Lifetime squad matches, Gyan Sujan has an advantage over Sultan Proslo on both fronts. Meanwhile, the latter takes the lead in the duo matches.

In the solo mode, Gyan Sujan has a better win ratio. At the same time, Sultan Proslo has a higher K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the players' ranked stats since Sultan Proslo hasn’t played many ranked matches in the ongoing season.

