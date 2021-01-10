Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Syblus: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and Syblus are well-known Free Fire content creators from India and Morocco, respectively. While the former boasts a subscriber count of 18.9 million on YouTube, the latter has 1.94 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10150 squad games and has triumphed in 2520 of them, making his win rate 24.82%. He has eliminated 37236 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 1642 duo games and has emerged victorious in 306 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.63%. With 6402 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.79 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has 77 Booyahs in 897 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.58%. In the process, he has killed 2264 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 284 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 40 occasions, translating to a win rate of 14.08%. He has racked up 907 kills and has a K/D ratio of 3.72 in this mode.

The Gujarat-based content creator has played 3 ranked duo games and has secured 1 victory, making his win rate 33.33%. He has knocked out 5 opponents in these matches, with a K/D of 2.5.

Ajjubhai has also played 10 ranked solo games, winning one of them and maintaining a win rate of 10%. He has bagged 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Syblus’ Free Fire ID and stats

Syblus’ Free Fire ID is 15441490.

Lifetime stats

Syblus’ lifetime stats

Syblus has played 7670 squad games and has won on 996 occasions, with a win rate of 12.98%. He has racked up 17972 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 2.69 in this mode.

The Morocco-based YouTuber has played 1732 duo matches and has secured 150 victories, making his win rate 8.66%. With a K/D ratio of 2.18, he has 3452 frags in these matches.

Syblus has triumphed in 99 of the 1713 solo games he has played, translating to a win rate of 5.77%. He also has 2952 frags and a K/D ratio of 1.83 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Syblus' ranked stats

Syblus has played 152 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious on 21 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 13.81%. He has secured 469 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Ajjubhai and Syblus are impressive Garena Free Fire players, boasting decent in both the lifetime and squad modes. In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Syblus in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

However, comparing the two players' ranked solo and duo stats is difficult as Syblus is yet to play a game in these modes.

Meanwhile, in ranked the squad matche, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Syblus.

