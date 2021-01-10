Badge 99 vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Badge 99 and LetDa Hyper are prominent Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Indonesia, respectively. While the former has over 3.47 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter boasts a massive subscriber count of 7.46 million on the platform.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99’s lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 7791 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 1404 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.02%. With 20319 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1986 duo matches and has 186 victories, maintaining a win rate of 9.36%. He has racked up 4322 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Badge 99 has secured 84 wins in 1141 solo games, making his win rate 7.36%. In the process, he has registered 2819 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99’s ranked stats

Badge 99 has played 88 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 11 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.50%. He has bagged 375 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.87 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 3 duo matches and has collected 15 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.00.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper’s lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has played 19890 squad matches and has won on 5967 occasions, making his win rate 30.00%. He has racked up 59569 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.28.

In the duo mode, the Indonesian content creator has played 866 games and has 181 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 20.90%. With a K/D ratio of 3.50, he has secured 2396 kills in this mode.

LetDa Hyper has also played 489 solo games and has secured 65 victories, translating to a win rate of 13.29%. He has accumulated 1198 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked stats

LetDa Hyper’s ranked stats

LetDa Hyper has played 286 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 64 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.37%. He has killed 682 opponents and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.07 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 5 solo matches and 5 duo games in this ranked season.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Badge 99 and LetDa Hyper are skilled Garena Free Fire players, boasting impressive stats in the lifetime and ranked modes. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, LetDa Hyper is ahead of Badge 99 in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the solo, duo and squad matches.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Badge 99 has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad mode, LetDa Hyper has a higher win rate while Badge 99 has a better K/D ratio.

