Lokesh Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021

Lokesh Gamer is a renowned Free Fire content creator hailing from India. At the time of writing, he has a subscriber count of over 6.68 million on YouTube.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other in-game details in January 2021.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068, and his IGN is ‘LOKESHGAMER7.’

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3235 squad matches to date and has emerged victorious in 693 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.41%. He has secured 5951 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.34 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1478 duo games and has 142 victories, making his win rate 9.60%. With a K/D ratio of 1.84, he has bagged 2454 kills in these matches.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1195 solo matches and has triumphed in 124 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.37%. He has registered 2129 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has played 40 squad games and has won on 10 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 25.00%. He has accumulated 109 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.63.

The Indian content creator has also played 1 solo match in this ranked season.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer started creating content on YouTube around 2 years ago, with the oldest video on his channel being posted in January 2019.

As mentioned before, he currently has a subscriber count of over 6.68 million, with over 495 million combined views on his videos.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Lokesh Gamer’s social media accounts

Lokesh Gamer is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his account.

He also streams Free Fire on Booyah!

