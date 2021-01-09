Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 7.59 million on YouTube.

This article looks at his in-game details like Free Fire ID, stats, and more in January 2021.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7534 squad matches and has won 2116 of them, maintaining a win rate of 28.08%. He has notched up 19548 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.61 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 3982 games and has secured 705 victories, with a win ratio of 17.70%. With 10395 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17 in these matches.

Amitbhai has played 3189 solo matches and has triumphed on 261 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 8.18%. In the process, he has 7043 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s has played 167 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 43 of them, translating to a win rate of 25.74%. He has racked up 409 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.30 in this mode.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 44 duo matches and has 4 Booyahs, which converts to a win rate of 9.09%. With a K/D ratio of 2.50, he has 100 frags in these matches.

Amitbhai has also played 20 solo games and has 3 victories, maintaining a win rate of 15%. He has accumulated 70 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.12.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

Amitbhai’s YouTube channel

Amitbhai started his YouTube journey back in October 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 796 videos and has amassed over 880 million views. As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 7.59 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Amitbhai’s social media accounts

Amitbhai is active on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the links to his accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

