Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Tonde Gamer are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators on YouTube. While the former has 7.59 million subscribers on the platform, the latter has a subscriber count of 2.33 million.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7532 squad matches and has won on 2116 occasions, making his win rate 28.09%. He has bagged 19542 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.61 in this mode.

The Indian content creator has also played 3980 duo games and has triumphed in 705 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.71%. In the process, he has 10391 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Amitbhai has 261 victories in 3189 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.18%. With 7043 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 165 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 43 of them, with a win rate of 26.06%. He has notched up 403 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.30 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has won 4 of the 42 games that he has played, making his win rate 9.52%. He has racked up 96 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.53.

Amitbhai has played 20 solo matches and has secured 3 victories, translating to a win rate of 15%. He has eliminated 70 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.12 in this mode.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has played 13102 squad games and has emerged victorious in 5190 of them, maintaining a win rate of 39.61%. He has secured 48524 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.13.

The Nepal-based YouTuber has 1369 Booyahs in 6629 duo games, making his win rate 20.65%. With a K/D ratio of 4.85, he has 25504 kills in this mode.

Tonde Gamer has also played 3152 solo games, winning 259 at a win rate of 8.21%. He has registered 6262 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.16 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer has played 164 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 41 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25%. He has 477 frags to his name in this mode, with K/D ratio of 3.88.

The popular content creator has won 12 of the 89 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 13.48%. He has 284 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.69.

Tonde Gamer has also played 20 ranked solo games and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 5%. He has knocked out 44 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.32 in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Tonde Gamer have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Tonde Gamer has better stats than Amitbhai. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo matches, Tonde Gamer has a higher win rate while Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio.

Tonde Gamer has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of win rate and K/D ratio in the ranked squad matches. However, Amitbhai boasts better stats in the ranked solo games.

In the ranked duo matches, Tonde Gamer has a higher win rate while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio.

