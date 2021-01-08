Raistar vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire, which is developed and published by Garena, enjoys massive viewership on various online streaming platforms such as YouTube. The digital content creators who regularly churn out gameplay videos on the Google-owned platform are generating huge numbers and boast high subscriber counts.

Raistar and Lorem are two of the most popular YouTubers in the Free Fire community. This article compares their stats in the battle royale sensation.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14869 squad matches and has won on 2607 occasions, making his win rate 17.53%. He has bagged 49896 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.07 in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 4457 games and has emerged victorious in 705 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.81%. He has notched up 14312 kills and has a K/D ratio of 4.07 in this mode.

Raistar has also played 3516 solo games and has triumphed in 401 of them, which maintaining a win rate of 11.40%. He has tallied 10719 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has 11 Booyahs in 186 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, translating to a win rate of 5.91%. He has secured 483 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played a single solo match and 3 duo games but is yet to register a victory. He has 5 kills in the duo mode.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lorem’s Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lorem’s lifetime stats

Lorem has played 5083 squad games and has triumphed in 1754 of them, maintaining a win rate of 34.50%. He has eliminated 16686 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.01 in this mode.

The Argentina-based content creator has 293 Booyahs in 1226 duo games, translating to a win rate of 23.89%. He has racked up 3483 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.73.

Lorem has also played 866 solo games and has won on 127 occasions, making his win rate 14.66%. He has 1890 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.56 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Lorem’s ranked stats

Lorem has played 164 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 65 victories to his name, with a win rate of 39.63%. He has registered 816 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 8.24.

The popular YouTuber hasn't played any other ranked match.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Raistar and Lorem have decent stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime squad mode, Lorem has better stats than Raistar. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo and duo modes, Raistar has a higher K/D ratio while Lorem has a better win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes since they haven't played enough games. However, in the ranked squad mode, Lorem has an edge over Raistar in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

