Gyan Sujan vs White444: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, and White444 are two well-known gaming content creators on YouTube, with Garena Free Fire being their primary focus.

While Gyan Sujan regularly streams Free Fire and posts clips of the battle royale game on his YouTube channel, White444 only uploads gameplay highlights. The latter occasionally streams GTA 5 and Free Fire on Nonolive.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Also Read: Gyan Sujan vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Gyan Sujan has played 16644 squad games and has won on 6100 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 36.64%. He has notched up 56335 kills and has a K/D ratio of 5.34 in this mode.

The Indian content creator has also played 2021 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 463 of them, making his win rate 22.90%. With 5320 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Gyan Sujan has 153 victories in 1308 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 11.69%. He has eliminated 2207 opponents and has a K/D ratio of 1.91 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 221 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 72 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 32.57%. He has secured 1008 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.77.

Advertisement

The popular YouTuber has also played 21 duo matches and has emerged victorious on 12 occasions, making his win rate 57.14%. He has notched up 86 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.56 in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has also played 2 solo games but is yet to secure a victory or a kill.

Also Read: NOBRU's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

White444’s Free Fire ID and stats

White444’s Free Fire ID is 1133099286.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

White444 has played 1652 squad games and has emerged victorious in 262 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.85%. With 2953 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.12 in this mode.

Advertisement

The Morocco-based YouTuber also has 52 Booyahs in 454 duo matches, making his win rate 11.45%. He has notched up 883 kills in these games, with a K/D ratio of 2.20.

White444 has played 504 solo games and has 34 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 6.74%. He has racked up 833 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.77 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

White444 has played 84 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 8 of them, with a win rate of 9.52%. In the process, he has eliminated 126 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.66.

The popular content creator has also played 5 solo and 5 duo matches, with 1 and 4 kills, respectively.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Advertisement

Comparison

Gyan Sujan has a better win rate and a higher K/D ratio than White444 across all three lifetime modes, i.e., solo, duo and squad.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked solo and duo stats as White444 hasn’t played enough games. However, in the ranked squad games, Gyan Sujan has the edge over White444 in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

Also Read: Badge 99's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more