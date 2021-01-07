Gyan Sujan vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sujan Mistri (Gyan Sujan) and Ayush Dubey (UnGraduate Gamer) are two of India's most popular gaming content creators, with Garena Free Fire being their primary focus. They have 6.54 million and 4.61 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two YouTubers in Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16637 squad matches and has won on 6099 occasions, making his win rate 36.65%. He has bagged 56292 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.34 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2021 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 463 of them, ensuring a win rate of 22.90%. With 5320 kills to his name, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.41.

When it comes to the solo mode, Gyan Sujan has 153 victories in 1308 games, translating to a win rate of 11.69%. He has eliminated 2207 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 214 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 71 of them, with a win rate of 33.17%. He has 965 frags to his name and has a K/D ratio of 6.75 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 21 ranked duo games and has emerged victorious in 12 of them, translating to a win rate of 57.14%. He has secured 86 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.56.

Gyan Sujan has played 2 solo ranked games but is yet to secure a victory or register a kill.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer has played 24856 squad matches and has 6250 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 25.14%. With a K/D ratio of 4.59, he has 85458 kills in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 600 games and has triumphed in 103 of them, making his win rate 17.16%. In the process, he has notched up 1468 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.95.

UnGraduate Gamer has also played 557 solo matches and has won 121 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.72%. He has accumulated 1970 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.52 in these matches.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, UnGraduate Gamer has played 294 squad games and has 58 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 19.72%. He has registered 1141 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.83.

The popular YouTuber has also played 10 ranked duo matches and has 5 wins to his name, making his win rate 50%. He has 53 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.60 in this mode.

UnGraduate Gamer has played 3 solo games and has emerged victorious in 2 of them, maintaining a win rate of 66.66%. He has racked up 22 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 22.00.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and UnGraduate Gamer have brilliant stats in Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan is better in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime duo and squad matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, UnGraduate Gamer has better stats overall.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the ranked solo mode as they have only played a few games.

In the ranked squad matches, Gyan Sujan has the edge over UnGraduate Gamer. Meanwhile, when it comes to the ranked duo games, UnGraduate Gamer has a higher K/D ratio while Gyan Sujan has a better win rate.

