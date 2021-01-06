Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs White444: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has witnessed tremendous growth in the previous years and has achieved multiple feats, and even crossed 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube. The fast-paced battle royale title has also won the Mobile Game of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2020 in November.

The game has established an enormous player base, which has led to the emergence of content creators worldwide. Ajjubhai and White444 are some of the well-known content creators from India and Morocco. This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10099 squad games and has emerged on top in 2516 matches, retaining a win percentage of 24.91%. With 37028 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The YouTuber has been featured in 1641 duo games and has clinched 306 of them, equating to a win percentage of 18.64%. With 6402 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.80.

Advertisement

The player has 77 Booyahs in 897 solo matches, ensuring a win ratio of 8.58%. He has notched 2264 kills with a K/D of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has engaged in 229 games in the squad mode and has triumphed in 36 of them, with a win percentage of 15.72%. He is just a frag short of the 700 kill mark and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.62.

Coming to the duo matches, the YouTuber has a single victory in three games, translating to a win percentage of 33.33%. He has five kills in these matches at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ajjubhai has secured a single victory in 10 solo games for a win rate of 10%. He has 19 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Advertisement

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Ungraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

White444’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1133099286.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

White444 has participated in 1652 squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 262 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 15.85%. He has bagged 2953 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.12.

In 454 duo games, the content creator has 52 first-place finishes, ensuring a win rate of 11.45%. He has racked up 883 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.20.

White444 has won 34 of 504 solo games, upholding a win rate of 6.74%. He has amassed 833 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.77.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, White444 has made 84 appearances in the squad games and has emerged on top on eight occasions, which equates to a win rate of 9.52%. With a K/D ratio of 1.66, he has 126 kills against his name.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played five solo and five duo games and is yet to register a victory but has secured one and four kills, respectively.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the content creators have brilliant stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions. In the lifetime stats, Total Gaming is relatively better in all three – solo, duo, and squad games.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo games as White444 has appeared only in a few of them. Lastly, Ajjubhai has the upper hand in the squad matches in terms of both the K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021