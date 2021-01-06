Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Ungraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma and Ayush Dubey are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in India. Their channels, Desi Gamers and UnGraduate Gamer, have 7.54 million and 4.59 million subscribers, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7522 squad games and has triumphed in 2116 games, translating to a win rate of 28.13%. He has racked up 19523 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.61 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 3965 duo matches and has 705 victories, making his win rate 17.78%. In the process, he has killed 10357 opponents and has a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai also has 260 Booyahs in 3179 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.17%. He has also eliminated 7019 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.40 in these matches.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 153 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 43 occasions, translating to a win rate of 28.10%. With 381 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.46 in this mode.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 26 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, registering 61 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.77. He has a win rate of 15.38% in this mode.

Amitbhai has won 2 of the 9 solo games that he has played, racking up 46 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.57.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer has played 24842 squad games and has triumphed in 6247 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.14%. He has bagged 85390 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.59.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 600 duo matches and has 103 victories to his name, making his win rate 17.16%. With a K/D ratio of 2.95, he has racked up 1468 kills in this mode.

UnGraduate Gamer has played 557 solo games and has won on 121 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.72%. He has secured 1970 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.52.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer has played 284 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 56 of them, making his win rate 19.71%. He has registered 1079 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.73.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the popular content creator has played 10 games and has secured 5 victories with a 50% win rate. He has accumulated 53 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.60 in this mode.

UnGraduate Gamer has also played 3 solo games and has 2 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 66.66%. He has 22 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 22.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Ungraduate Gamer have decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai has better stats in the lifetime duo matches while Ungraduate Gamer has the edge in the lifetime solo games. Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Ungraduate Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo mode as UnGraduate Gamer has only played 3 games.

When it comes to the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge in terms of win rate while UnGraduate Gamer has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the ranked duo games, UnGraduate Gamer has a superior K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Amitbhai.

