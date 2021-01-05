SK Sabir Boss' in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most played games on the mobile platform. Due to its massive popularity, players have begun streaming the battle royale sensation and churning out gameplay videos on different online platforms.

SK Sabir Boss is a well-known Indian Free Fire content creator and is known for the engaging content that he uploads on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at his Free Fire in-game details in January 2021.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs White444: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime Stats

Advertisement

SK Sabir Boss has played 26592 squad matches and has won on 8692 occasions, making his win rate 32.68%. With 94099 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.26 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 2921 games and has emerged victorious in 603 matches, translating to a win rate of 20.64%. In the process, he has racked up 7911 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1606 solo matches and has 142 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.84%. He has eliminated 3245 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 241 squad matches and has triumphed in 52 of them, making his win rate 21.57%. He has registered 484 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.56 in this mode.

The Indian content creator has won 7 of the 45 duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 15.55%. With a K/D ratio of 2.89 to his name, he has racked up 110 frags in these matches.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 18 solo games and has accumulated 11 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.61.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel

The oldest video on SK Sabir Boss' YouTube channel was uploaded over a year ago in September 2019.

His channel currently has an enormous subscriber count of over 3.32 million, with over 133 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Gyan Sujan vs BUDI01 Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?