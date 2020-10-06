SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and more

Free Fire has arguably become one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. As a result, there has been a rise in content creation and streaming related to it, due to a large player base that also serves as an audience.

SK Sabir Boss is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. He has a large fan base, and many fans look up to him, thanks to his insane gameplay and skills. Many even search for his in-game setup and other details, which is what we discuss in this article.

Sensitivity settings

General - 71

Red Dot - 70

2x Scope - 70

4x Scope - 71

AWM Scope - 50

Custom HUD

Here’s the picture of his HUD

SK Sabir Boss' HUD

Check out all his other settings in the video below:

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 25059 games and triumphed in 8341, translating to a win ratio of 33.28%. He has racked up 89293 kills for an incredible K/D ratio of 5.34.

In the duo mode, he has featured in 2864 games and got the better of his foes in 596 of them. With over 7784 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.43.

He has also played 1568 solo games, winning 141 and in the process killing 3202 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 1092 squad games and stood victorious in 285 of them. He has notched 3012 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.73.

The YouTuber also played 48 duo matches and secured six wins. He has a K/D ratio of 2.12 with over 89 kills.

He has played only a single solo game and has three kills in it.

His YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss started creating content over a year ago, and the first video on his channel dates back to September 2019. Since then, he has uploaded quite regularly, and currently has over 2.68 million subscribers and more than 108 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel.

